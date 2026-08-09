Over 3.2 crore Kanwariyas leave Haridwar as Kanwar Yatra enters final phase

DEHRADUN: Haridwar turned into a sea of saffron as the annual Kanwar Yatra entered its final phase, with millions of Shiva devotees crowding Har Ki Pauri, Ganga ghats, markets and highways to collect holy water and begin their return journey.

Official sources said more than 3.2 crore Kanwariyas had departed by Sunday morning. Authorities expect the total footfall to reach five crore this year, compared with four crore last year.

The city’s major parking facilities are nearly full, with large Dak Kanwar vehicles occupying Bairagi Camp and smaller vehicles filling the Deendayal, Rodi Belwala, Pantdweep, Gaurishankar and Gaddha parking areas. Police are clearing outgoing vehicles, but fresh arrivals continue.

Long queues have formed on the Haridwar-Delhi highway, while the approach to Har Ki Pauri remains congested. Markets around the ghats have also witnessed heavy crowds, although officials said the wider city has largely been kept free of major traffic jams.

Decorated trucks, cars and motorcycles continue to enter the city, with some carrying large idols of Lord Shiva and others playing devotional songs.

“Dak Kanwar vehicles began departing in large numbers on Sunday, and the movement is expected to continue until Monday night,” Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar told TNIE.

“The next two days will remain challenging, with heavy crowds in Haridwar and sustained pressure from Dak Kanwar traffic on the highway. Our deployment and traffic plan were prepared for a possible turnout of five crore pilgrims,” he said.

At Har Ki Pauri and nearby ghats, devotees continued to collect Ganga water before beginning their return journeys, while fresh groups arrived from several states.

In neighbouring Tehri Garhwal, Senior Superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey inspected traffic arrangements on the Kanwar routes from Muni Ki Reti to Bhadrakali and Neelkanth. She directed police teams to clear bottlenecks and ensure smooth movement at congestion-prone points.

“With the number of devotees rising sharply, traffic is being regulated effectively through Dhalwala, Bhadrakali, Brahmanand Mor, Tapovan and Garud Chatti towards Neelkanth,” Choubey said.

Police across the pilgrimage belt remain on alert as the Kanwar Yatra approaches its peak. Authorities are focusing on crowd control, parking management and the safe movement of pilgrims during the final days of the annual pilgrimage.