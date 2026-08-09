Punjab Congress attacks SAD over delimitation Bill, alleges BJP alliance bid

CHANDIGARH: A day after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supported the delimitation Bill, the Punjab Congress on Saturday accused the party of changing its position to seek an electoral alliance with the BJP ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questioned SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s decision to support the Bill after his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Warring recalled that the SAD had opposed the Delimitation Bill three months ago and described it as against Punjab’s interests. “SO, what changed within these three months that you started seeing merit in the same bill, you otherwise found against Punjab’s interests?” he asked, adding, “Sukhbir has turned more loyal than the king within no time.’’

He alleged that Badal was seeking an alliance with the BJP for political survival and had abandoned his earlier stand on Punjab’s interests.

He said the SAD had refused to compromise on Punjab’s interests when an alliance with the BJP did not materialise before the parliamentary elections. ``Now that you are desperate for your own survival, you have simply forgotten the interests of Punjab for which you claimed to had taken a stand in 2024”, Warring reminded Sukhbir, accusing him of political opportunism.

Warring also said a SAD-BJP alliance would not improve their electoral prospects. “People of Punjab have neither forgotten the sacrilege, nor the atrocities on farmers that the two parties are respectively guilty of”, he said, adding, “their coming together will hardly make any difference to their electoral fortunes, but will instead expose their opportunism”.