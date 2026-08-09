Three JPSC members resign amid CID probe into alleged exam irregularities

RANCHI: Amid the ongoing controversy over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations, the three serving members of the commission—Dr Ajita Bhattacharya, Dr Anima Hansda and Dr Jamal Ahmed—have resigned from their posts.

Sources informed that the three members have sent their resignation letters to the Governor.

The resignations come amid growing scrutiny of the JPSC over alleged irregularities in the conduct of competitive examinations and the appointment of agencies to handle the examination process.

The development assumes significance as the Jharkhand CID, which is probing alleged irregularities in JPSC recruitment examinations, had recently summoned the three serving members for questioning.

According to sources, the three JPSC members were asked to appear before the investigating agency on August 10, 12 and 14, respectively.

The CID is reportedly seeking to ascertain the role of the commission members in various decisions related to the conduct of examinations, including the selection of agencies entrusted with examination-related work.

A key issue being examined by the investigating agency is the empanelment and selection of TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), a Lucknow-based company that conducted examinations for the JPSC. Notably, TDPL was reportedly blacklisted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in May 2025 over alleged irregularities. The CID is now examining the circumstances under which the company was subsequently selected to conduct JPSC examinations.