Three JPSC members resign amid CID probe into alleged exam irregularities

RANCHI: Amid the ongoing controversy over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations, the three serving members of the commission—Dr Ajita Bhattacharya, Dr Anima Hansda and Dr Jamal Ahmed—have resigned from their posts.
Sources informed that the three members have sent their resignation letters to the Governor.
The resignations come amid growing scrutiny of the JPSC over alleged irregularities in the conduct of competitive examinations and the appointment of agencies to handle the examination process.
The development assumes significance as the Jharkhand CID, which is probing alleged irregularities in JPSC recruitment examinations, had recently summoned the three serving members for questioning.
According to sources, the three JPSC members were asked to appear before the investigating agency on August 10, 12 and 14, respectively.
The CID is reportedly seeking to ascertain the role of the commission members in various decisions related to the conduct of examinations, including the selection of agencies entrusted with examination-related work.
A key issue being examined by the investigating agency is the empanelment and selection of TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), a Lucknow-based company that conducted examinations for the JPSC. Notably, TDPL was reportedly blacklisted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in May 2025 over alleged irregularities. The CID is now examining the circumstances under which the company was subsequently selected to conduct JPSC examinations.
The agency is also probing the monitoring and administrative functioning of the commission, along with issues related to examination data security and the handling of examination-related information.
The CID investigation has already led to the arrest of 19 people in connection with the alleged recruitment irregularities. Those arrested include several employees of TDPL, including its director Ramveer Singh, marketing manager Abhay Tiwari, accountant Rakshak Singh and technical programmers Usman and Ebad.
On the JPSC side, Deputy Controller of Examinations Shweta Kumari Gupta, staff member Sonu Kumar and computer operator Dharmendra Kumar have also been arrested and questioned by the investigating agency.
The CID has also arrested four candidates allegedly involved in examination fraud and three alleged middlemen.
Former JPSC Chairman L Khiangte has already been questioned several times by the CID as part of the investigation. The agency had also conducted searches at his residence and office, following which he resigned from his post.
The alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC have triggered widespread protests by students and job aspirants across Jharkhand. Protesters have demanded cancellation and review of examinations, including the Preliminary Test of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination. They have also demanded a review of examinations conducted through external agencies, including TDPL, and reforms in the recruitment process.