32 RSS affiliates, including BJP, to meet in Visakhapatnam next week to discuss Gen Z issues

Senior functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its 32 affiliates, including the BJP, will assemble in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district next week for an annual coordination meeting, which will discuss issues related to Gen Z among other contemporary topics.

The three-day meeting will begin on August 19 at Gudilova, Visakhapatnam.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will preside over the meeting, which will conclude on August 21.

"During the meeting, all the 32 organisations will share information about their respective activities and present their observations and suggestions on various important subjects," RSS national media and publicity department head Sunil Ambekar said in a statement.

He said the meeting will discuss matters such as enhancing mutual coordination and cooperation, as well as public welfare and policy-related issues.

"The meeting is also expected to discuss issues such as population imbalance, 'Nasha Mukti' (de-addiction), creating awareness among the youth, implementation of 'Panch Parivartan', the Bharatiya concept of development, and other related matters," the senior RSS functionary said.

Sources said the meeting will also discuss "issues related to Gen Z".

The meeting will be attended by the top office-bearers of all the 32 RSS affiliates, including their presidents and national organising secretaries.

"Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale and all Sahsarkaryawahs and Akhil Bharatiya Karyavibhag Pramukhs will be present at the meeting," the RSS said in the statement.

(With inputs from PTI)