'Can't face facts': Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at CPI(M) MP Brittas, communists

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday hit out at CPI(M) member John Brittas, accusing him of creating confusion over the issue of fees on UPI payments and using a phrase to describe communists in India.

In her reply to the discussion on The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman took exception to Brittas walking out of the House without listening to her reply after he made allegations while moving a resolution to disapprove of the Income-Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, promulgated on June 5, 2026.

Brittas alleged that the government has decided to charge fees on UPI payments due to pressure from the US, just like it was exerted on Brazil, and was going against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that "India's digital payment ecosystem had been developed as a free public good".

The CPI (M) member, who was allowed to move his resolution by Deputy Chairman Harivansh after a brief commotion, had walked out when his speech was cut short by the Chair for exceeding the time limit.

"That is typical Communist style. Blast everybody with no facts, twist the facts and do something and also demand, 'My right; I have to speak', all that. And, when actually the replies are going to be given to them point by point, they do not have the courage... Communists in this country are total ..... The member has proven that. They cannot face facts. But they will go on filibustering, making noise...