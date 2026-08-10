Centre expands LNG sourcing to 15 countries amid supply risks, maritime transit challenges

Amid geopolitical tensions and supply risks, the Centre has increased the number of countries from which it sources liquefied natural gas (LNG) from six to 15. The move also aims to ease the situation in view of maritime transit challenges.

The country has also widened its crude oil sourcing portfolio from 27 countries to 41, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a written reply to an unstarred question.

"This diversification has reduced dependence on any particular country, region or transit route and enhanced India's ability to manage supply disruptions and market volatility," Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said in the reply.