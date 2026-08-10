Centre says Amit Shah to reply on student protests; Opposition insists on Ram temple trust debate

NEW DELHI: The government and the Opposition remained deadlocked on Monday, with the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) failing to find a breakthrough despite the Centre agreeing to a detailed discussion on the student protests, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to reply.

While the government maintained that it had addressed the Opposition’s demand by agreeing to a discussion on the student agitation, the Opposition made it clear that normal proceedings could resume only if the alleged corruption and mismanagement linked to Ram temple donations was also taken up for discussion.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said after the BAC meeting that the government was ready for a “full and detailed discussion” on the student protests and that Shah would respond to the entire debate.

“Rahul Gandhi had demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement in Parliament regarding the student protests. We have made it very clear that Home Minister Amit Shah will not only make a statement but also respond to the entire debate and discussion,” Rijiju said.

He said the government was prepared to address “every single point” raised during the discussion and asked the Opposition not to disrupt the proceedings.

“We have made our offer,” Rijiju said, while also claiming that there were differences between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party which the two parties needed to resolve.