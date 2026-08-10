BJP hits out at Rahul Gandhi over ‘double standards’ on Jharkhand students’ protest

The BJP on Monday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over what it called his party’s “double standards” on the ongoing student protest in Jharkhand, alleging that those who tried to “politically hijack” a students’ agitation in Delhi were now silent on the stir in the state.
The remarks came as thousands of job aspirants protesting alleged irregularities in various recruitment examinations in Jharkhand began marching towards the state Assembly on Monday morning.
JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for nine days over the issue, joined the march in an ambulance despite losing 10.5 kg. He was seen carrying a portrait of former chief minister Shibu Soren.
Speaking to reporters at the Parliament House complex, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said those who had tried to “politically hijack” the students’ movement in Delhi were now silent on the Jharkhand protests.
“Those who were trying till the end to politically hijack the students’ movement in Delhi, who were restless, sometimes sitting in buses and sometimes taking out foot marches, where are those so-called leaders now?” he said.
Chugh alleged that Gandhi had no time to listen to the students because Jharkhand was governed by a party that is an alliance partner of the Congress.
“Even Rahul Gandhi ji does not have time to listen to them now because the government is yours in Jharkhand. This is a double standard. There was restlessness in Delhi, but there is not even a word to say there,” he said.
“Now they do not have any such bus in which they can go to Rajghat, stage a protest and say a few words,” Chugh added.
The BJP Rajya Sabha MP said the students’ demands should be addressed and those engaging in politics over their agitation should come forward.
“My appeal is that students should be heard, understood and their demands should be fulfilled. I appeal to everyone that protest is our right and Satyagraha is our strength, but under no circumstances should we take the law into our own hands,” he said.
Carrying the tricolour and placards, the demonstrators raised slogans in support of their demands as the protest entered its 17th day.
The march began outside the old Assembly complex in Dhurwa, with the protesters planning to proceed towards the new Vidhan Sabha building.
(With inputs from PTI)