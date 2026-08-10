BJP hits out at Rahul Gandhi over ‘double standards’ on Jharkhand students’ protest

The BJP on Monday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over what it called his party’s “double standards” on the ongoing student protest in Jharkhand, alleging that those who tried to “politically hijack” a students’ agitation in Delhi were now silent on the stir in the state.

The remarks came as thousands of job aspirants protesting alleged irregularities in various recruitment examinations in Jharkhand began marching towards the state Assembly on Monday morning.

JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for nine days over the issue, joined the march in an ambulance despite losing 10.5 kg. He was seen carrying a portrait of former chief minister Shibu Soren.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament House complex, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said those who had tried to “politically hijack” the students’ movement in Delhi were now silent on the Jharkhand protests.

“Those who were trying till the end to politically hijack the students’ movement in Delhi, who were restless, sometimes sitting in buses and sometimes taking out foot marches, where are those so-called leaders now?” he said.