Jharkhand police tighten security ahead of students’ Vidhan Sabha march

Jharkhand Police have imposed prohibitory orders around the state Assembly and stepped up security across Ranchi ahead of Monday’s ‘Vidhan Sabha March’ by students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

The students’ protest, which entered its 16th day on Sunday, has continued for more than two weeks. Six students are currently on hunger strike as part of the agitation.

BJP leader Amar Bauri alleged that the party’s state president, Aditya Sahu, had been “put under house arrest”. Bauri, who is also the party’s state general secretary, said the government would “not be able to achieve success by deploying security personnel outside Sahu’s residence”.

Police said elaborate security arrangements had been put in place in view of the proposed march and picketing near the Assembly.

“In view of the possibility of unrest during the students’ proposed march to the state Assembly, the police administration has been put on alert,” ADG (Headquarters) Manoj Kaushik said.