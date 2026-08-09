Jharkhand government to hold fresh talks with protesting students over recruitment exam irregularities

The Jharkhand government will hold another round of talks with students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations on Sunday, as the agitation entered its 16th day. However, the move was dismissed as “political manoeuvring” by a prominent student group leading the protest.

The decision came after several meetings between government representatives and student organisations on Friday and Saturday failed to break the deadlock.

Meanwhile, the health of student leader Devenedra Nath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Stadium for around a week, deteriorated early Sunday. Doctors recorded his blood glucose level at 53.

The government held discussions with the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch on Friday night, followed by four rounds of talks on Saturday with various student groups, including the Congress’ student wing NSUI, Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha (JCM) and Adivasi Chhatra Sangh (ACS).

The government has now scheduled a sixth round of talks with student representatives at noon on Sunday.

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch criticised the decision, accusing the government of attempting to divide the protesting students and divert attention from their core demands.

“This is political manoeuvring by the government. It is trying to create a divide among students and divert attention. But they should know that all students are united,” Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said at a press conference at the stadium, where the protest has been underway since July 25.