Jharkhand CM promises justice to youngsters protesting against alleged exam irregularities

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said those found involved in exam irregularities will face strict action and asserted that youngsters' concern was his concern. He also promised to deliver justice and transparency to aspirants who are protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment exams.

He highlighted that it is dialogue and not batons that will solve issues.

Alleging that vested interests were working at full force to disrupt democracy in the state, he said the students' protest should not be politicised. He also warned against those harbouring political ambitions through misguiding youths.

"Unable to accept the state's self-reliance, vested interests are working at full force in Jharkhand to disrupt democracy here. Samvad and not 'lathi-danda-bandook' (dialogue, not batons) can solve all problems. Weapons are meant for enemies at the border. I promise the exam protesters that justice will be delivered with full transparency," the chief minister said, addressing Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav.

Referring to the protest against NEET exam paper leak in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the chief minister said, "All saw how youths were tortured, had to face pellet guns, baton charges, and were declared traitors."