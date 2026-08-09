Sixth round of talks begins between Jharkhand government and students protesting against exam irregularities

Sixth round of talks between the Jharkhand government and students protesting against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams began on Sunday at the State guest house in Ranchi.

The protest entered its 16th day, and six demonstrators are on indefinite hunger strike.

A five-member delegation from the Left-backed students' union AISA is also taking part in the talks.

"We are hopeful of a positive outcome over our demands of cancelling the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)," a student leader said.

Key demands of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, a prominent students' body spearheading the protest, include cancelling the 14th JPSC, a CBI probe into all examinations, making the probe report public and action against the guilty.

The students are also demanding the revocation of the suspension of a finance department section officer and whistleblower, Santosh Kumar Mastana, and withdrawal of cases filed against him.