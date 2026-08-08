JPSC row: AISA sets up separate platform at Ranchi protest site

RANCHI: Members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) on Saturday set up a separate platform at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here to intensify their agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations.

AISA national president Neha Bora, who was allegedly targeted with ink during Friday's assembly march near Birsa Chowk, briefly joined the protest and raised slogans demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC and JSSC-CGL examinations.

With the AISA joining the agitation, the number of platforms at the stadium seeking action on the demands of job aspirants rose to three.

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch and JPSC-JSSC Candidates' Forum have been protesting at the venue since July 25.

AISA leaders, however, said their platform should not be viewed as a separate group but as an extension of the larger agitation being held at the stadium.