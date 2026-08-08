JPSC row: Protest against alleged paper leaks to continue as 'no consensus' reached in second round of talks

Amid agitation over the alleged paper leaks in Jharkhand, the State government held talks with several protesting outfits on Saturday. However, it failed to reach a consensus, with the aspirants stating that they would continue to protest until 'all' their demands are met.

The government panel, comprising three ministers, met the faction of protesters led by JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, whose fast over the issue entered its seventh day.

They then met delegations of the Congress-backed NSUI, ACS and JCM.

On Friday night, the government had held similar talks with a 10-member delegation of the JPSC/JSSC Reforms Manch.

"Demands of protesting aspirants are genuine; we will place these before Chief Minister Hemant Soren," state minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav, who is a member of the panel set up by the government, said after the back-to-back meetings.

The ruling JMM's students' wing Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha (JCM) placed five demands before the government panel, including the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination.

The NSUI placed six demands before the government, including a CID probe into all JPSC and JSSC examinations under doubt within 90 days and the setting up of Jharkhand Testing Agency (JTA) on the lines of the National Testing Agency, its spokesperson Sanjiv Shah said.

The government panel's first meeting was with Mahto's grouping, JPSC JSSC Candidates' Forum, and it lasted around two hours.

"The government assured us of a quick decision to resolve the issues raised by us. However, our protests will continue until all our demands, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam, are met," a leader of the forum said.