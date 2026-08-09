Deadlock on, Soren seeks suggestions from Jharkhand students for JPSC exam reforms

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government has released an e-mail address, inviting suggestions from students and other stakeholders regarding reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Following talks with students of another faction on Saturday, Minister Sudivya Kumar issued an email ID for those who wish to send their suggestions.

“The government will consider the suggestions received on the e-mail and hold talks with various student organisations, including the NSUI. Once the suggestions are received, their demands will be placed before the CM, and the government will then take a decision,” said the minister.

Amid the ongoing talks, which are yet to yield any concrete outcome, the protesting students have urged the students and parents from across the state to join the Ranchi march for the proposed ‘gherao’ of Jharkhand Assembly on August 10. In an appeal through social media X, the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch has urged students to start coming to Ranchi by bus and train as early as August 8 and 9, ensuring that a large number of students can participate in the event scheduled for August 10.

Additionally, parents, teachers and library operators have also been asked to support the movement. Protesters anticipate a large turnout of students and parents in Ranchi.

All information regarding their accommodation and food arrangements has been provided to the students. According to the notice issued on X, Jaipal Singh Stadium has been designated as the accommodation site for those arriving in the city. Students have been instructed to gather at the stadium upon arrival.