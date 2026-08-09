JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch accuses Jharkhand government of trying to derail students’ protest

RANCHI: Amid ongoing talks with a high-level committee, the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch has strongly criticised the state government, alleging that it is attempting to undermine and derail the ongoing students’ movement.

Students, who have been staging an indefinite sit-in protest for the past 15 days against alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations, held a press conference late Saturday night at Jaipal Singh Stadium and levelled serious allegations against the government.

Notably, talks were held with the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch on Friday. The government subsequently held discussions with another group of students on Saturday and later sought suggestions from student organisations via email. This move has sparked resentment among the protesting students.

Ravindra Kumar, a leader of the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch, said that after Friday’s meeting, they had received no communication from the government regarding a second round of talks. He emphasised that the protest would be called off only after the government provides a written assurance or issues an official notification addressing their demands.

“We have not received any communication from the government regarding a second round of talks. It is for the government to decide when to invite us for discussions on Sunday. I want to make it clear that we are ready to call off the protest if all our demands are fulfilled through a written assurance or an official notification, rather than mere verbal promises.

However, we have seen no such initiative from the government so far. Instead, it appears to be trying to undermine the movement. We remain firm and unwavering in our demands. Whatever tactics the government adopts, we know how to respond,” said Ravindra Kumar.