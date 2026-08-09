Jharkhand students wield poetry, satire and humour in protest over exam 'irregularities' as protest enters 16th day

RANCHI: From mock job "rate cards" and satirical posters to verses from the Mahabharata, Jharkhand's protesting students are wielding creativity rather than abuse or violence to voice their anger over alleged recruitment exam irregularities.

At the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in the heart of Ranchi, a weighing scale stacked with bundles resembling Rs 500 notes sits beside the mock "rate card" for government jobs. Elsewhere students recite verses from Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar's' poem 'Rashmirathi'.

The most favourite section of the poem for the protesters is 'Krishna Ki Chetavani', bringing Mahabharata into a modern-day recruitment protest.

"'Varsho tak van mein ghoom-ghoom, baadha-vighno ko choom-choom, sah dhoop-gham, paani, patthar, Pandav aaye kuchh aur nikhar'", recite the protesting students, drawing a parallel between the Pandavas' years of hardship and their own preparation for competitive examinations amid uncertainty over recruitment and appointments.

Some students have put up mock "Naukri Bikri Kendra (Centre for Sale of Jobs)" listing an assistant teacher post at Rs 15 lakh, deputy superintendent of police at Rs 1.2 crore, block development officer at Rs 90 lakh and circle officer at Rs 1 crore, among others.