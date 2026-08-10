Thousands of job aspirants march towards Jharkhand assembly over recruitment exam irregularities

Thousands of job aspirants protesting alleged irregularities in various recruitment examinations in Jharkhand began marching towards the state Assembly on Monday morning.

JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on hunger strike for nine days over the issue, joined the march in an ambulance despite having lost 10.5 kg. He was seen carrying a portrait of former chief minister Shibu Soren.

Carrying the Tricolour and placards, the protesters raised slogans in support of their demands as their agitation entered its 17th day.

The march, which coincided with Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s 51st birthday, began outside the old Assembly complex in Dhurwa. The protesters are seeking to reach the new Vidhan Sabha building.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the area, while heavy security has been deployed along the entire four-kilometre route, with senior officers keeping a close watch, officials said.

More than 1,500 personnel from the Rapid Action Force, Indian Reserve Battalion, district police and Quick Reaction Teams have been deployed, they added.