Nepal PM Balendra Shah meets Indian envoy; discusses 'historic' bilateral ties

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Monday met Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava for their first one-on-one meeting and stressed the importance of strengthening Nepal’s "historic relationship" with India.

Shah met Srivastava at the Prime Minister’s Office in Singha Durbar. The meeting covered Nepal-India bilateral relations, mutual interests, development partnership and areas of cooperation, according to the prime minister's secretariat.

Srivastava congratulated Shah and expressed his commitment to further strengthening relations and cooperation between the two countries.

"Honoured to call on Rt. Hon. Prime Minister of Nepal (@ShahBalen) this morning. Conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Modi ji (@narendramodi). Had an engaging and productive exchange of views on further deepening robust, multifaceted India-Nepal partnership,” Ambassador Srivastava posted on X.

Shah emphasised the need to deepen Nepal's “historic relationship” with India and work together in areas of shared interest, his secretariat said.