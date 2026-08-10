Only Ken-Betwa project under implementation among 30 identified river-linking projects: Centre tells RS

The government on Monday said the Ken-Betwa Link Project is the only priority link project under the National Perspective Plan (NPP) that has entered the implementation stage, while 30 Interlinking of Rivers (ILR) projects have been identified under the plan.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said the government had formulated the NPP for inter-basin water transfer and 30 ILR projects were identified under it, comprising 16 link projects under the Peninsular component and 14 under the Himalayan component.

"National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has been entrusted with the work of ILR," the minister said.

The Ken-Betwa Link Project (KBLP), the only priority link project under the NPP that has entered the implementation stage, has an estimated cost of Rs 44,605 crore.

The project is envisaged to provide irrigation to about 11.88 lakh hectares, drinking water supply to about 62 lakh people, 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW of solar power, according to the reply.

In addition, the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP), which incorporates the Godavari (Polavaram)-Krishna (Vijayawada) link, stands classified as a national project and is executed by the Andhra Pradesh government and the Polavaram Project Authority.

The project envisages irrigation to about 7.2 lakh acres and the stabilisation of 23.5 lakh acres in the Godavari and Krishna delta systems, diversion of 80 TMC of Godavari water to the Krishna basin, drinking and industrial water supply, including to Visakhapatnam, domestic water supply to about 28.5 lakh people in 611 villages and hydropower generation of 960 MW.

The PIP has received a cumulative central assistance of Rs 20,658 crore, Choudhary said.

According to the reply, the 30 projects under the Peninsular and Himalayan components are at various stages, including feasibility reports, detailed project reports (DPRs), pre-feasibility reports and implementation.