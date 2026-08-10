Protesting job aspirants face water cannons as they march to Jharkhand assembly

Thousands of job aspirants protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand faced water cannons as they marched towards the state Assembly on Monday, breaching multiple barricades along the way.

Carrying tricolours and placards, the protesters broke into dance as police used water cannons when they reached the final barricade near Jagannathpur Temple on the road leading to the new Assembly complex.

The demonstrators raised slogans in support of their demands as their protest entered its 17th day.

The march, which coincided with Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s 51st birthday, began from outside the old Assembly building at around 10.30 am.

JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for nine days over the issue, joined the march in an ambulance despite losing 10.5 kg. He was seen carrying a portrait of former chief minister Shibu Soren.

“We are protesting peacefully, and we urge everyone to help us maintain that peace. We are raising the voice of lakhs of students who are fighting for their dreams and careers... My health is failing,” Mahto said.