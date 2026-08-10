SC adjourns hearing on Shiv Sena (UBT) plea against merger of six MPs with Shinde faction.

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for two weeks the hearing on Shiv Sena (UBT)'s plea challenging the Speaker’s approval of the merger of its six MPs with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe noted that the office of the Lok Sabha Speaker and others were yet to be served the notice issued on the plea filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Ganpat Sawant.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the court has to consider the plea for interim relief.

"There are serious consequences. The speaker can only decide a matter in defence on an application for disqualification. He doesn’t have any plenary powers," Sibal said.

The top court said it will hear the matter after two weeks.

Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 18 approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Shinde.

Official sources had said with the merger of the six MPs, the strength of the Shiv Sena has gone up to 13.

A total of nine MPs had got elected on Shiv Sena (UBT) tickets, of which six have joined the Shiv Sena headed by Shinde.

(With inputs from PTI)