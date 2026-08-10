SC directs panel to verify claims of Manipur violence-hit families awaiting rehabilitation benefits

The Supreme Court on Monday directed a committee appointed by it to verify claims that nearly 24,000 families affected by the 2023 Manipur ethnic violence are yet to receive benefits under government rehabilitation and welfare schemes.

The top court also asked the Manipur and Assam governments and others to consider setting up two special trial courts to exclusively hear CBI and NIA cases, respectively, arising from the violence.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of lawyers, including senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, that many affected tribals are yet to get the benefits of rehabilitation and welfare schemes.

The bench was hearing the issue of rehabilitation of the people who lost their dwelling units, houses and sources of livelihood during the violence.

It took note of the steps taken by the government for rehabilitation of the affected families. It noted that funds have been disbursed to more than 4,000 beneficiaries out of around 7,000 identified beneficiaries for the reconstruction of their houses.

The government scheme provides Rs 5 lakh for a kutcha house and Rs 7 lakh for a semi-pucca or pucca house, the court noted.

More than 12,000 houses have so far been approved under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) for families affected by the violence, the bench said, while noting the submissions of senior advocate Vibha Dutt Makhija, appearing for the Justice Gita Mittal Committee.

The bench also noted that temporary shelters have been constructed and Rs 51.95 crore released for 885 identified beneficiaries for permanent houses.