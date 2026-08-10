'We do not support violence': Rahul Gandhi condemns use of force against protesters in Jharkhand

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condemned the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand, saying such action was wrong and urging the state government to listen to their concerns and resolve their issues at the earliest.

The Congress is part of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand.

Gandhi's remarks came after police in Ranchi used water cannons, lobbed tear gas shells, and lathi-charged job aspirants as they breached barricades and attempted to reach the state assembly, protesting the alleged recruitment exam irregularities.

"My message to protesting students in Jharkhand is clear. We condemn any violence against peacefully protesting students," he said during a press conference.

"It does not matter where it is happening. We condemn it, we are against it, we do not recommend it, and we do not support it. We are very clear," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.