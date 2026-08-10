LIVE

LIVE | Jharkhand students protest: Protesters claim injuries in police action; Rahul Gandhi slams use of force on students

Several protesters claimed they were injured in the police action, which took place when they reached the final barricade near Jagannathpur Temple on the road to the assembly.
Police use water cannons to disperse student protesters as the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' protest march gains momentum, in Ranchi on Monday.
Police use water cannons to disperse student protesters as the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' protest march gains momentum, in Ranchi on Monday.(Photos | PTI)
TNIE online desk

ABVP to gherao Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday over lathi-charge on protesting students

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will lead a peaceful gherao of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on Tuesday against the alleged lathi-charge, use of water cannons and arrests of students protesting against irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations.

In a statement, the student wing of RSS said thousands of students are expected to march peacefully from the Old Assembly Tinkonia Ground to the Legislative Assembly and raise their demands before the government.

The ABVP said it strongly condemns the lathi-charge, use of water cannons and arrests of students protesting against irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations in Jharkhand.

Students marching peacefully towards the Legislative Assembly with legitimate demands concerning their future were met with police force instead of dialogue and resolution, it said.

(PTI)

BJP 'hijacked' Jharkhand students' movement, misled them: Minister Sudivya Kumar in House

 Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar on Monday accused the opposition BJP of "hijacking" the students’ agitation for political gains and misleading protesters.

Replying to a question on the students’ protest during Zero Hour in the Assembly, the state higher and technical education minister said the students had been holding a peaceful and democratic agitation but alleged that the BJP had "hijacked" it.

He cautioned that the saffron party's "anarchist elements" will be responsible for any violence.

"The government made every effort to resolve the students’ issues. The agitating students would have accepted the government’s proposal, but the BJP hijacked the protest and misled them into holding today’s agitation," Kumar said.

(PTI)

Use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand wrong: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong and called on the state government to continue to hear the protesters out and resolve their issues immediately.

The Congress is part of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand.

In a post on X, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong.

"Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions. The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately," he said.

Student leader Ravindra Paswan urges 'peaceful protest' after fresh clash during Assembly march

Amid a clash between youth protesters and police on Monday during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC-CGL examinations, student leader Ravindra Paswan appealed for a peaceful and constitutional protest, while urging the administration to identify anti-social elements attempting to disrupt the movement.

"We are peaceful. Students are adamant about their issues. A few anti-social elements are attempting to take the protest in a different direction. But we, the students, are supporting our issue," Paswan told ANI.

He added that CCTV footage and videos would be examined to identify those involved in any untoward incidents.

(ANI)

Protesters claim injury in police action

Several protesters claimed they were injured in the police action, which took place when they reached the final barricade near Jagannathpur Temple on the road to the assembly.

"The baton charge was barbaric. We were protesting peacefully, but the government used batons against us. They can only inflict physical injuries, not harm our thoughts," Piyush Kumar Soni, a protester, told PTI.

"Many female students sustained injuries. Police hit us on our head, arms, face everywhere," he claimed.

Vikram Kumar, who came from Hazaribag district, claimed to have sustained a head injury.

"Whatever the Hemant Soren government is doing to us is not good. We were protesting peacefully; then why is your police baton charging us," he asked.

(PTI)

Protesters reach near Jharkhand Assembly; house adjourned for the day

Protesters reached near the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday, defying multiple barricades during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march.

The district administration appealed to the protesting students to return, informing them that the Assembly had been adjourned for the day.

However, the students remained firm, saying they would not leave until all their demands were met.

ED launches probe into alleged exam irregularities

The Enforcement Directorate has launched a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the conduct of multiple recruitment examinations in Jharkhand particularly the JSSC-CGL examination, officials said on Monday.

They said the central agency took cognisance of a state police CID FIR and some other complaints and chargesheets to initiate a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Read the full story here

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato says agitation not going to stop

During the 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato said the agitation would continue, calling it a mass movement. He added that the palindrome of 'Yuva' (youth) is 'Vayu' (wind), and said, "nobody can stop 'Vayu'".

He added, "You can see the pain of students in this Vidhan Sabha march. Even after nine days of my hunger strike, I came here in an ambulance and a I am part of this march on a stretcher. But this government is crushing our voice, and using water cannon and tear gas shells. This is condemnable. government is scared; this is coward government. Sarkar jab jab darti hai, tab tab Police ko aage karti hai..."

"We will continue to march ahead. We had three rounds of discussions with the government, they should meet our demands. If students' demands are not met, the CM post will be under threat. Government will be shaken, this agitation is not going to stop."

Ranchi City SP says protesters pelted stones at police

Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said 90 per cent of the students were peaceful, while around 10 per cent ignored appeals and broke through barricades, injuring three police personnel. He said protesters also pelted stones at the police, but the force showed restraint and used minimal aggression for a short period as the protesters were students.

Rana said, "...700 to1000 students in the crowd are not listening to anyone, not even to their representatives, and have broken barricading - pushing through the barricading and crushing three Police personnel."

Rana appealed to the students to remain peaceful, saying their demands were reaching the government, and urged them not to resort to violence or stone-pelting.

Fresh clash erupts between protesters, police

A fresh clash broke out between student protesters and police during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march, with police firing tear gas shells to control the crowd.

Speaker questions absence of BJP MLAs from Jharkhand assembly

Jharkhand assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on Monday questioned the absence of BJP legislators from the House, saying raising queries and then not attending the proceedings was "not considered good practice in the parliamentary system".

As the House assembled at 11 am on the third day of the Monsoon session, Mahato called out the names of BJP MLAs Nagendra Mahto, Chandreswar Prasad Singh and Raj Sinha to raise their queries during the Question Hour.

However, when there was no response from the legislators, the speaker remarked, "Raising questions in the House and then not attending the proceedings is not considered good practice in the parliamentary system.

Read the full story here

Former JPSC Chairperson L Khiangte arrested by CID

Jharkhand CID on Monday arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations.

Khiangte, who was appointed as Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairperson in February last year after he retired as the state's chief secretary, tendered his resignation on July 22.

"We have arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with irregularities in recruitment examinations," Additional Director General (CID), Manoj Kaushik, told PTI.

Read the full story here

Jharkhand police officer says used 'mild' lathi charge

Gaurav Goswami, SP Rural, Ranchi, said that a mild lathi charge was carried out after some protesters attempted to cross the final barricade, where Section 163 is already in force. "Minimum use of lathi was done," he said.

Goswami added, "We are speaking with the students continuously. They are peaceful right now; we are engaging with them continuously. The students have agreed with us to stop here itself for some time."

(ANI)

Police resort to lathi charge during 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march

Jharkhand Police on Monday resorted to a lathi charge to control the crowd during the 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examinations.

Police had also used water cannons against the protesters in Ranchi.

Vikram Kumar, a student protester injured in a lathi charge, said, "Hemant Soren ji, you should not have done this. We were protesting peacefully. We did not even hurl any abuses. Suddenly, the police launched a lathi charge. This is not good."

(ANI)

Read the full story here

Summary

Protests by thousands of job aspirants in Jharkhand against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) entered its 17th day on Monday.

The protesters marched towards the state Assembly in Ranchi, with a majority reaching near the Vidhan Sabha. Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for nine days and has lost 10.5 kg, joined the march in an ambulance while carrying a portrait of former chief minister Shibu Soren.

The march came a day after the state government agreed to cancel three examinations, including the preliminary examination of the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination. Three JPSC members also resigned on Sunday.

The protesters, however, are seeking wider reforms in the JPSC and JSSC, cancellation of additional examinations and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities.

Authorities imposed prohibitory orders and deployed more than 1,500 security personnel, including the Rapid Action Force, Indian Reserve Battalion, district police and Quick Reaction Teams, along the four-kilometre route.

Jharkhand
JPSC exam row
JPSC exam protest

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com