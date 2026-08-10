LIVE | Jharkhand students protest: Protesters claim injuries in police action; Rahul Gandhi slams use of force on students

Protests by thousands of job aspirants in Jharkhand against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) entered its 17th day on Monday.
The protesters marched towards the state Assembly in Ranchi, with a majority reaching near the Vidhan Sabha. Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for nine days and has lost 10.5 kg, joined the march in an ambulance while carrying a portrait of former chief minister Shibu Soren.
The march came a day after the state government agreed to cancel three examinations, including the preliminary examination of the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination. Three JPSC members also resigned on Sunday.
The protesters, however, are seeking wider reforms in the JPSC and JSSC, cancellation of additional examinations and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities.
Authorities imposed prohibitory orders and deployed more than 1,500 security personnel, including the Rapid Action Force, Indian Reserve Battalion, district police and Quick Reaction Teams, along the four-kilometre route.