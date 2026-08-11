Kashmir: Lover arrested for plotting to frame girlfriend’s husband in drug case

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police have uncovered a conspiracy in which a lover of a woman plotted to frame the husband of his former girlfriend in a narcotics case by sending a parcel containing drugs to his home in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district from UP.

The case came to light after police received information about a suspected drug consignment being delivered to a poultry farmer in Safapora area of Ganderbal through a courier service.

Acting on the inputs, a police team intercepted the parcel at Post Office Safapora in Ganderbal on August 8 and opened it as per procedure in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, FSL and Crime teams along with a sniffer dog squad, a police official said.

He said the contraband was seized and samples forwarded for confirmatory analysis which confirmed it as approximately 4 kg cocaine-mixed powder, 80 grams charas and psychotropic tablets.

The poultry farmer, who had to receive the package, was arrested by police under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He, however, pleaded innocence and denied any information about the drugs and told police he was expecting a feed for chicken from the courier.

The drug case, however, took an unexpected turn during the investigation.

Police said during the investigation, it was found that the poultry farmer had married only a few months back and had no previous criminal record.

Police conducted a background check of the poultry farmer and his wife and also checked their call details.

During the investigation, police found that the poultry farmer had received calls and messages from a Saudi Arabia-based phone number.

During questioning, he told police that the same number had earlier contacted him and warned him against marrying the woman.