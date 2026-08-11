Rajya Sabha Chairman expunges FM Nirmala Sitharaman's references to Communists, CPI(M) MP Brittas

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday expunged the remarks made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the House against the Communists and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) MP John Brittas on Monday. The minister was replying to the discussion on The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar also wrote to the chairman seeking expunction of “derogatory remarks”.

He said that the minister is entitled to disagree with the arguments advanced by any member, but political disagreement cannot be converted into personal abuse or an insulting characterisation of an entire political ideology and movement.

Referring to the reference made by Sitharaman, Kumar said that it was a political slur directed at an entire movement with a long and significant history in India's public life.

“I humbly request you to consider the expunction of the objectionable and derogatory remarks from the official records of the Rajya Sabha in accordance with the rules and established parliamentary practice. I hope your good office will take appropriate action to uphold the dignity of the House and the standards of parliamentary discourse,” his letter read.