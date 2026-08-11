Rajya Sabha Chairman expunges FM Nirmala Sitharaman's references to Communists, CPI(M) MP Brittas

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday expunged the remarks made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the House against the Communists and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) MP John Brittas on Monday. The minister was replying to the discussion on The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar also wrote to the chairman seeking expunction of “derogatory remarks”.
He said that the minister is entitled to disagree with the arguments advanced by any member, but political disagreement cannot be converted into personal abuse or an insulting characterisation of an entire political ideology and movement.
Referring to the reference made by Sitharaman, Kumar said that it was a political slur directed at an entire movement with a long and significant history in India's public life.
“I humbly request you to consider the expunction of the objectionable and derogatory remarks from the official records of the Rajya Sabha in accordance with the rules and established parliamentary practice. I hope your good office will take appropriate action to uphold the dignity of the House and the standards of parliamentary discourse,” his letter read.
These remarks go far beyond legitimate criticism of the arguments advanced by an individual member, the CPI MP added.
Kumar, who is floor leader for the CPI in the Rajya Sabha, said that the remarks are particularly objectionable because they disregard the documented history of the Communist movement and the sacrifices made by numerous Communists in the struggle against British colonial rule.
“Communist activists participated in the freedom movement, endured imprisonment and colonial repression, and made significant contributions to the country's democratic, workers' and social movements. They faced the colonial authorities with courage and conviction and made sacrifices for the freedom and progress of the country,” he said, adding that therefore it is “deeply inappropriate” and “historically unjust” to characterise an entire political movement.
“Such remarks are also inconsistent with the dignity and decorum expected in parliamentary debate,” he said.
In her reply to the discussion on the Bill, Sitharaman took exception to Brittas walking out of the house without listening to her reply after he made allegations while moving a resolution to disapprove of the Income-Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, promulgated on June 5, 2026.
Brittas alleged that the Government had decided to charge fees on UPI payments due to pressure from the US, just as it was exerted on Brazil.