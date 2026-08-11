Speaker Om Birla asks govt, opposition to arrive at common ground to let House function

Amid repeated disruptions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday asked the government and the opposition to arrive at a common ground so that the House can debate on key Bills.

Making a statement in the House amid noisy opposition protests, Birla said the government has agreed to the opposition's demand on a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the police action here against students protesting against the NEET paper leak on July 20.

Birla said other issues raised by the opposition can also be discussed, provided the House functions without disruptions.

He said the government has to run the House and the opposition and Treasury benches have to arrive at a common ground and engage in constructive discussion.

"I feel anguished when the House does not function," Birla said, and asked opposition members not to display placards inside the House as it is against parliamentary norms.

Since the Monsoon Session began on July 20, the Lok Sabha could not complete the Question Hour and several Bills were passed amid din without a debate.

Birla said that the Question Hour is very important as it helps members hold the government accountable and also brings transparency in the functioning of the executive. The Speaker underlined that he has already issued directions stating that only listed questions will be asked during the Question Hour. Question Hour is held between 11 am and 12 noon in the Lok Sabha.

"The people of the country also want to see discussions in Parliament," Birla said.

Birla's fresh appeal to opposition came a day after the government had said the opposition should not run away from debate and listen to the home minister without disruptions.

But the opposition has insisted that the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya should also be discussed.

As the stalemate continued on Tuesday, Birla adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Separately, NDA members staged a protest outside the main entrance of Parliament against the police action on protestors in Jharkhand. They also questioned the 'silence' of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the police action in Jharkhand and accused him of changing goal post at a time when the government has agreed for a response of Home Minister Shah on the police action on protesting students at Jantar Mantar here.

(With inputs PTI)