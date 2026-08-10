'Not interested in Shah's speech on general topics': Rahul Gandhi demands clarification on pellet firing

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said people were not interested in Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Parliament "on general topics" and demanded that Shah clarify who authorised the use of pellet guns against protesting students.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have not had the courage to come to the House for over 15 days and neither of them has had the "guts to own up to what they have done."

"It is for students to see and understand that neither the home minister nor the prime minister think that what was done to you in Delhi is worth commenting on," Gandhi said at a press conference alongside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the party's Indira Bhawan headquarters in New Delhi.

He asserted that the question was never about whether Shah can give a speech in Parliament on general issues.

"Question was that home minister Shah has to make it clear who authorised the shooting of our children in Delhi. He is the home minister; pellet guns were fired," Gandhi said, adding he must come clean whether he gave the firing orders or not.

If Shah ordered it, he is culpable, and if he did not know, he is incompetent, Gandhi said, adding that either way Shah "should go".