'Either Shah ordered it or he's incompetent': Rahul repeats charge over police action, tells PM to sack him

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday doubled down on the allegations he made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day, accusing him of ordering the police crackdown against student protesters, as he called for the minister's removal and a Supreme Court-monitored probe.

Addressing a press briefing at the party headquarters in New Delhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said Shah was responsible for the "brutality that was carried out" against students, referring to the crackdown by security forces during the July 20 Cockroach Janta Party-led protest march to Parliament.

Either Shah ordered that students be shot with pellet guns and beaten with lathis with nails or he was unaware, Gandhi said, adding: "If he ordered it, he is culpable and if he did not know then he is incompetent."

The Leader of Opposition alleged that he was not allowed to speak in Lok Sabha and everytime he tries to speak there, he is "silenced".

"As you saw today, the Leader of Opposition was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha. Multiple times, I asked the Speaker to bring order to the House so that I could speak. Multiple times, Rajnath Singh ji and others were allowed to speak, but I was not allowed to speak. The excuse was that I said something about Amit Shah. I said that Amit Shah was responsible for the brutality that was carried out," Gandhi said.