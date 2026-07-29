Rahul Gandhi claims Amit Shah 'ordered' firing on student protesters, calls RSS 'real enemy'

'Student protests reflect aspirations of India's youth'

Meanwhile, Gandhi said he was "very excited" and "reassured" by the student protests over the NEET paper leak issue, describing them as a powerful expression of India's youth.

"I was very excited, reassured by what the future of this country did on our streets. This was not anger, not violence, not hatred, this was an expression, deep expressions of the youth of this country, of the future generation of this country," he said.

"All parties should respect this expression, including my friends in the BJP. If my friends in the BJP were to go and ask their own children about what their brothers and sisters were doing, they would find agreement among their own children. There is nothing wrong with what happened, and every Indian should be proud," he added.

Gandhi said a conversation with a group of students had given him a different perspective on how young people viewed education and knowledge.

"A good starting point would be a conversation I had with some students, young girls, which gave me a very interesting perspective," he said.

Recalling the interaction, Gandhi said he asked one of the students what it meant to be a student. "The question I asked the girl was that you said you were a student -- what does that mean? Does it mean you study in a college, in a school, you read books?," he said.

"She said a student is someone who has an open mind (and) an open heart. A student is someone who accepts that he does not know everything. Whatever he knows will be superseded by new knowledge. He knows the universe is dynamic. He also understands that knowledge is constantly changing. The most important quality, she said, that a student has is humility," Gandhi continued.