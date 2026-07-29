Priyanka Gandhi words expunged after furore in House

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha witnessed ruckus on Tuesday after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made remarks about newly appointed Education Minister Pralhad Joshi during a discussion on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. The remarks were later expunged from the House records, prompting protests from the Treasury benches and demands that she apologise.

Vadra made the remarks while participating in the discussion on the bill. Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Kiren Rijiju accused her of resorting to personal attacks and “character assassination”.

Objecting to the remarks, Joshi said, “Priyanka should have authenticated her statements. Action should be taken regarding the misinformation being spread. Can one simply say anything and get away with it?... I refute these allegations. She should be expelled and must apologise.”

Vadra said she was authenticating her remarks with a newspaper article. She later said her party also had a video of Joshi. Speaker Om Birla directed both sides to maintain calm. Joshi later met the Speaker and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi defended Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s choice of education minister.

“The Education Minister of India - who after all these young people were protesting about the education system and so many young girls were protesting and were beaten and thrashed, the BJP puts a man who is a defender of rapists. That is the most filthy type of man. There can be no filthier man than somebody who says that rapists need protection,” he said.