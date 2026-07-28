Rahul slams Modi for appointing Joshi education minister, calls him 'defender of rapists', 'filthy man'

"It is strange. It's a strange reaction from the prime minister. There are so many people in his Cabinet; he could have chosen any one of them. But he chooses a person who protects rapists. It's quite amazing," he also said.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made similar remarks during the Lok Sabha debate on the anti-paper leak bill, triggering protests from treasury bench members, who demanded that she substantiate her allegations.

"The prime minister appointed a new education minister, a person who expressed consent and even happiness over the release of those convicted of raping a pregnant woman...," Priyanka said.

Objecting to the remarks, Joshi said the Congress leader should authenticate her statements, calling them misinformation.

"Priyanka ji should have authenticated her statements. Action should be taken regarding the misinformation being spread. Can one simply say anything and get away with it?... I refute these allegations. She should be expelled and must apologise," Joshi said.

Vadra later said she would authenticate her remarks, stating that her party possessed a video of Joshi.

"At a time when they are talking about women's rights, women's reservation, and they are putting women at the forefront... you know what women have to face and deal within society in general, their security and everything... this sends a very wrong message," Vadra said.

The Congress also released an earlier video of Joshi responding to a question on the release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

He is heard saying, "I don't think there is anything wrong in that because that is being done as per process of law."

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)