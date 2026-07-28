Rahul slams Modi for appointing Joshi education minister, calls him 'defender of rapists', 'filthy man'

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing Pralhad Joshi as education minister, describing him as a "defender of rapists" and a "filthy man" while questioning the choice of minister following protests over the education system.
Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the Congress MP said the prime minister had several options in his Cabinet but chose "a person who protects rapists".
"The Education Minister of India who after all these young people were protesting about the education system and so many young girls were protesting and were beaten and thrashed, the BJP puts a man who is a defender of rapists. That is the most filthy type of man. There can be no filthier man than somebody who says that rapists need protection. That is the Education Minister of India today," Gandhi told reporters.
"It is strange. It's a strange reaction from the prime minister. There are so many people in his Cabinet; he could have chosen any one of them. But he chooses a person who protects rapists. It's quite amazing," he also said.
Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made similar remarks during the Lok Sabha debate on the anti-paper leak bill, triggering protests from treasury bench members, who demanded that she substantiate her allegations.
"The prime minister appointed a new education minister, a person who expressed consent and even happiness over the release of those convicted of raping a pregnant woman...," Priyanka said.
Objecting to the remarks, Joshi said the Congress leader should authenticate her statements, calling them misinformation.
"Priyanka ji should have authenticated her statements. Action should be taken regarding the misinformation being spread. Can one simply say anything and get away with it?... I refute these allegations. She should be expelled and must apologise," Joshi said.
Vadra later said she would authenticate her remarks, stating that her party possessed a video of Joshi.
"At a time when they are talking about women's rights, women's reservation, and they are putting women at the forefront... you know what women have to face and deal within society in general, their security and everything... this sends a very wrong message," Vadra said.
The Congress also released an earlier video of Joshi responding to a question on the release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.
He is heard saying, "I don't think there is anything wrong in that because that is being done as per process of law."
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)