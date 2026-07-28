LS Debate: Priyanka targets Modi over police action against students, says videos won't win back Gen Z

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday launched a broad attack on the government during the Lok Sabha debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, accusing it of failing students, weakening the education system and using excessive force against protesters.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress general secretary said videos with changing camera angles would not help the government regain the trust of young people.

"If you want to win over the Gen Z, then making videos with different camera angles will not help. The prime minister needs to change the angle of his heart, not the angle of cameras," she said.

She added, "If you want to win back confidence of Gen Z, making videos from different camera angles will not work."

Priyanka accused the government of responding with force against student protesters and demanded answers from PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the police action.

"What was the need to use tear gas on those students, to lathicharge them, and to use water cannons against them? What was the need to humiliate those young women, tear their clothes, and treat them in such a brutal and inhuman manner? What was the need to use pellet guns and AK-47s against the youth of this country? Were they terrorists?," she questioned.

"Yes, the Congress is asking this... Answer us... The Congress is asking; we want answers. Who will answer? Will the Home Minister answer? Who gave the order? Who gave the order to use pellet guns? Through you, Honourable Speaker, I ask: who gave that order? Did the Prime Minister give it? Did the Home Minister give it? Will they answer?," she added.

Priyanka also said, "Every 'lathi' blow on any boy or girl, hit the government's prestige more than the back of students."