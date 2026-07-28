Parliament Monsoon Session Day 7| Anti-paper leak Bill debate in LS today

The introduction of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday failed to end the Lok Sabha deadlock as the Opposition continued to demand a statement from Amit Shah on the police action against student protesters. The Bill proposes punishment of up to 10 years' imprisonment and a Rs 50 lakh fine for paper leak offences. Amid repeated disruptions, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House and asked both sides to negotiate. After back-channel talks, the Opposition agreed to participate in the debate on Tuesday, paving the way for discussion on the Bill.