Centre defends tougher anti-paper leak law in Lok Sabha debate; Congress calls amendments an 'eyewash'

Ending a week-long deadlock, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, with the government defending the proposed legislation as a stronger safeguard against examination malpractice while the Opposition argued that the 2024 law had already failed to prevent paper leaks.

The Bill, introduced on Monday, days after student protests over the NEET paper leak led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister, proposes stricter punishment of up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50 lakh for paper leak offences.

Opening the debate, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh said the legislation reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting students and strengthening the existing law.

"Incidents of paper leaks have taken place in various states ruled by different parties... The anti-paper leak Bill is a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to safeguard the welfare of students and youth. The amendment... (is being) brought to make the law more stringent," Singh said.

He said the Modi government had completed the "unaccomplished task" of enacting a law to prevent examination malpractices in 2024.

RSP MP N K Premachandran moved that the Bill be referred for stakeholder consultations until December 1 to make it more effective.

Initiating the debate for the Opposition, Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said the proposed amendments exposed the shortcomings of the existing law.

"It is just an amendment bill... two years back the bill was introduced. It was brought in response to the 2024 NEET paper leak. Then also the government had said it was a historic step which will deter people from leaking paper. The 2026 leak proved that the law was a failure and it will fail again," he said.