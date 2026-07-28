Opposition 'displaying selective outrage' over exam paper leaks: BJP's Bansuri Swaraj in LS debate

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday accused the Opposition of displaying "selective outrage" over examination paper leaks, saying such incidents also happened during the Congress-led UPA regime and asserted that the Modi government had undertaken structural reforms to strengthen the examination system.

Participating in the debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday, Swaraj said the proposed legislation aimed at ensuring faster prosecution and stricter punishment for offenders.

"It's a transformative amendment. It's not just necessary but the need of the hour. It shows the responsible approach of the Modi government," she said.

Swaraj alleged that the Opposition was trying to create a narrative that paper leaks started happening only after 2014, when the BJP-led NDA came to power at the Centre.

"This is not about whataboutery but about calling out the Opposition's selective outrage. Principles cannot change depending on which government is in power," she said.

Citing media reports, she claimed there were 22 paper leaks between 2004 and 2014 at the Centre and in states ruled by the Congress and its allies, of which "six were under the purview of the UPA government at the Centre".

She referred to alleged irregularities in the AIIMS PG examination in 2006, CLAT in 2009, Railway Recruitment Board examination in 2009, AIEEE in 2011 and SSC-CGL in 2013.

She also cited recruitment examination controversies in Rajasthan under the Congress, the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal under the TMC, alleged irregularities in police recruitment in Uttar Pradesh under the Samajwadi Party, examination leaks in Telangana under the BRS, and the pharmacy officer recruitment examination in Punjab this year.