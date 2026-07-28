Centre defends tougher anti-paper leak law in Lok Sabha debate; Oppn slams action against student protesters

Ending a week-long deadlock, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, with the government defending the proposed legislation as a stronger safeguard against examination malpractice while the Opposition argued that the 2024 law had already failed to prevent paper leaks.

Initiating the debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Union Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh said the Narendra Modi government finished an unaccomplished task to bring a law to prevent examination malpractices in 2024.

"Incidents of paper leaks have taken place in various states ruled by different parties... The anti-paper leak bill is a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to safeguard the welfare of students and youth. The amendment... (is being) brought to make the law more stringent," Singh said.

The opposition has been raking up the NEET paper leak issue since the Monsoon session began on July 20. As a result, no legislative business could be taken up in Lok Sabha until Monday, except for the introduction of two bills.

Singh introduced the bill on Monday, days after student protests over the NEET fiasco led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister. The legislation provides for stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and a heftier fine of Rs 50 lakh for paper leaks.

Attacking the government for the way it handled the students protests, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to change his "dil ka angle" instead of camera angles if he wants to win over Gen Z. Her sharp barb came over Modi's Instagram outreach to student protesters last week.

Gandhi also slammed the government over the lathi-charge on students, saying every 'lathi' blow on any boy or girl, hurt the government's prestige more than the backs of the students.

"Why was it necessary to fire tear gas shells at students, to rain lathis on them?Why was it necessary-to humiliate young girls by tearing their clothes, to have them beaten mercilessly? Why was it necessary to fire pellet guns and AK-47s at the country's youth? Are they terrorists," the Congress general secretary asked.

She said today, these questions are being asked not just by the Congress but by the entire nation, and the responsibility to answer them lies with the government.

"Why does this government fear the country's youth? Who gave it the right to suppress their voices," she said.