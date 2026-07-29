'No bullet fired on protesters': MoS Jitendra Singh rejects Rahul's allegations against Shah

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said in Lok Sabha that no bullet was fired on students protesting in the national capital against the NEET fiasco as he dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had ordered firing on students.

Replying to the debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, the minister for state for PMO said the authority to issue order for firing rests with the magistrate, not with a minister and Gandhi lacked experience in public life and hence has levelled such allegations.

He said Gandhi alleged that the home minister has ordered firing on protesters in Delhi but was not able to authenticate that allegation.

"The first and fundamental point is he should know that when no shots were fired in the first place, the question of giving an order does not arise at all. (Jab goli chali hee nahi, toh aadesh dena ka sawal hee paida nai hota)," Singh said, dismissing the allegations levelled by the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha.

He said the authority to issue such an order rests with the magistrate, not with a minister. "No bullet was fired, only tear gas was used," Singh said, strongly defending Shah.