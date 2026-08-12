Battle lines drawn for possible Amit Shah show in Lok Sabha today

NEW DELHI: The stalemate in Parliament continued on Tuesday over the Opposition’s demand for accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the student protests, despite the government offering a discussion on “student and youth agitations” and a reply by Shah, including on the alleged police action.

Amid speculation that Shah may make a statement in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the Opposition signalled that it was not ready to relent. At a meeting of INDIA bloc parties chaired by Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, leaders decided to continue their protests and maintained that Shah could not be allowed to make a unilateral statement in the House.

The government had placed the condition that it was willing to have Shah respond on the student protests, provided the Opposition did not disrupt his reply. Sources said the INDIA bloc would take a final call on its floor strategy at the meeting on Wednesday morning.

There was broad agreement with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s position that a general response from Shah would not be enough and that the Home Minister must specifically address the circumstances surrounding the alleged use of pellet guns against student protesters on July 20, said a senior leader.

The Congress has also maintained that a discussion on the alleged theft of funds related to the Ram temple in Ayodhya is ‘non-negotiable’ and has demanded an apology from Prime Minister Modi.