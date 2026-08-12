Chair expunges Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks in upper house

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday expunged remarks by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman against the communists and CPI-M MP John Brittas during her reply to the discussion on the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar wrote to the chairman seeking expunction of the “derogatory remarks”. Kumar said Sitharaman was entitled to disagree with arguments by any member, but political disagreement could not become personal abuse or an insulting characterisation of a political ideology and movement.

Calling the reference a political slur against a movement with a long public history, Kumar sought its removal from official records. “I humbly request you to consider the expunction of the objectionable and derogatory remarks from official records of the Rajya Sabha in accordance with the rules and established parliamentary practice,” his letter said. He added that action should be taken to “uphold the dignity of the House and the standards of parliamentary discourse”.

Kumar, the CPI’s floor leader, said the remarks disregarded the history and sacrifices of the Communist movement during the freedom struggle. “Communist activists participated in the freedom movement, endured imprisonment and colonial repression, and contributed to the country’s democratic, workers’ and social movements,” he said. They “faced the colonial authorities with courage and conviction and made sacrifices for the country’s freedom and progress”.