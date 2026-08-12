'Compromised PM sold India's interest': Rahul Gandhi as US court dismisses Adani case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a US federal judge permanently dismissed criminal charges against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani, alleging that the decision came at a cost to India's interests.

"There is much more to this than meets the eye," Gandhi said in a post on X, sharing a media report on the US Justice Department's request to dismiss the charges.

"A compromised PM was forced to sell India's interest. India is paying a huge price," he said.