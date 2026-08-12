Lok Sabha clears bill to amend Mines and Minerals Development Law without debate

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, without a debate. The legislation proposes changes to the regulatory framework for mines and minerals and restricts states from imposing additional taxes on mineral rights.

The Centre, through the Bill, also seeks to take under its control the regulation of mineral-bearing lands having mineral contents in accordance with the parameters prescribed under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act.

"This is in addition to the existing provision which declares the Union's control over the regulation of mines and the development of minerals," according to the Bill's Statement of Objects and Reasons.

Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy introduced the Bill amid protests by opposition members over various issues.

The Bill states that "no tax, cess or such other levy (by whatever name called) shall be imposed by the state government on mineral rights".

The provisions would also apply to mineral-bearing lands, either based on mineral quantity, mineral value, royalty or otherwise, except in accordance with such conditions or restrictions as may be prescribed by the central government.

A new section is to be inserted in the MMDR Act in this regard.

Besides, the Bill proposes to provide that any such tax, cess or other levy which is not deposited with the state government or recovered by it before the commencement of the MMDR (Amendment) Act, 2026, would be deemed to be invalid at all material times.