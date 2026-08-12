Parliament Monsoon Session Day 18 LIVE | Deadlock continues; Govt set to refer FCRA Bill to JPC

Report of an inquiry committee which investigated allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, against whom removal proceedings were initiated over the alleged discovery of unaccounted cash from his official residence, will be placed before the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
According to the list of business of the Lok Sabha for Wednesday, the secretary general will "lay" the two volumes of the report along with oral evidence in the House. The three-member probe panel had submitted its findings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in May.
The Speaker had constituted the inquiry committee on August 12, 2025, to probe the alleged discovery of wads of cash from the judge's Delhi bungalow.