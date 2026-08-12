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Parliament Monsoon Session Day 18 LIVE | Deadlock continues; Govt set to refer FCRA Bill to JPC

Amid speculation that Amit Shah may make a statement in the Lok Sabha, INDIA bloc parties have decided to continue their protests, insisting that Shah should not be allowed to make a unilateral statement.
A view of the Parliament building, in New Delhi.
A view of the Parliament building, in New Delhi.(File Photo | ANI)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Parliament remains locked in a political standoff as the government presses ahead with its legislative agenda, while the Opposition continues to demand a discussion on the July 20 police action against student protesters. The FCRA Amendment Bill is also under scrutiny, with the government considering referring it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee amid strong opposition from Congress, DMK and minority groups.

The inquiry report into allegations against former Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma is also set to be tabled in Parliament today. Meanwhile, amid speculation that Union Home Minister Amit Shah may make a statement in the Lok Sabha, INDIA bloc parties have decided to continue their protests, insisting that Shah should not be allowed to make a unilateral statement in the House.

Proceedings resume in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha

RS adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over BJP MP's 'lungiwala' slur against CPM's John Brittas

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in pre-lunch session on Wednesday without transacting any business following an uproar over BJP MP Sushmita Dev's alleged derogatory remarks against CPM's John Brittas.

Soon after listed papers were laid on the table at the start of the day, Brittas raised the issue of him being targetted with the "lungiwala" slur by Dev.

While Brittas found support in Opposition ranks, Treasury benches demanded that Dev be heard before passing any order.

Amid a ruckus, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, who ruled that he would call the concerned MPs to his chamber to discuss the issue, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Not right to tarnish image of House, says Om Birla; adjourns LS till 2 pm

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday told protesting Opposition members that even if their approach and thoughts differ from the ruling front, the country wants the House to function.

He also appealed to the Opposition to allow the House to function, stressing that it was not right for them to tarnish the image of the House by holding protests and shouting slogans.

However, with the Opposition unrelenting, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Lok Sabha proceedings begin

Should we remain silent the way you do?: Priyanka Gandhi lashes out at media

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra repsonds when asked about the continuing deadlock in Parliament, asks, "Should we remain silent the way you (the media) do?"

"Who do you think is responsible for this? Are you not answerable to the public when you lathi-charge students and use pellet guns against them, and also use AK-47s on them? Should we just sit quietly like you all ( the media)?"

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Chanda Chori

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss a matter of urgent public importance concerning the reported theft, misappropriation, and irregular handling of donations and valuables offered by devotees at temples in the country.

Inquiry report on Justice Yashwant Varma's 'cash-at-residence' row to be tabled today

Report of an inquiry committee which investigated allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, against whom removal proceedings were initiated over the alleged discovery of unaccounted cash from his official residence, will be placed before the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

According to the list of business of the Lok Sabha for Wednesday, the secretary general will "lay" the two volumes of the report along with oral evidence in the House. The three-member probe panel had submitted its findings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in May.

The Speaker had constituted the inquiry committee on August 12, 2025, to probe the alleged discovery of wads of cash from the judge's Delhi bungalow.

Amit Shah
Parliament Monsoon Session
Justice Yashwant Varma

Key Events

RS adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over BJP MP's 'lungiwala' slur against CPM's John Brittas

Not right to tarnish image of House, says Om Birla; adjourns LS till 2 pm

Lok Sabha proceedings begin

Should we remain silent the way you do?: Priyanka Gandhi lashes out at media

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