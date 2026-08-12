Parliament Monsoon Session Day 18 LIVE | Deadlock continues; Govt set to refer FCRA Bill to JPC

Parliament remains locked in a political standoff as the government presses ahead with its legislative agenda, while the Opposition continues to demand a discussion on the July 20 police action against student protesters. The FCRA Amendment Bill is also under scrutiny, with the government considering referring it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee amid strong opposition from Congress, DMK and minority groups.

The inquiry report into allegations against former Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma is also set to be tabled in Parliament today. Meanwhile, amid speculation that Union Home Minister Amit Shah may make a statement in the Lok Sabha, INDIA bloc parties have decided to continue their protests, insisting that Shah should not be allowed to make a unilateral statement in the House.