Government willing to consider JPC route for FCRA bill

NEW DELHI: The government is likely to consider referring the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed scrutiny before tabling it in Parliament, said sources.

Neither the FCRA Bill nor the proposed Delimitation Bill figured in Monday’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting despite strong speculation that the government could take up the legislation in the remaining days of the monsoon session. This newspaper reported on Saturday that the government has not listed the two bills for the BAC meeting on Monday.

Opposition sources told this newspaper that the government has proposed referring the bill to a JPC. However, they insisted that the legislation be withdrawn altogether.

On Saturday, NCP(SP) working president Supriya Sule said one cannot always view foreign funding with suspicion and urged the Centre to either withdraw it or refer it to a JPC. The party opposed the FCRA Bill in its present form, she said. Meanwhile, a delegation of eight NCP(SP) MPs in the Lok Sabha met PM Narendra Modi on Monday.

The FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 this year. However, it was put on hold after pushback from various stakeholders.