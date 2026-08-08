FCRA Bill not on government agenda as four Bills listed for final week of session

NEW DELHI: Amid growing speculation that the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, could be taken up in Parliament next week, the proposed legislation does not figure in the government’s agenda for Monday’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, according to sources.

The agenda also makes no mention of the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill linked to delimitation and women’s reservation, amid speculation that the government could consider bringing it during the Monsoon Session, which concludes on August 13.

Instead, the government has listed four Bills for introduction and subsequent consideration, with the BAC expected to decide the allocation of time for their discussion, sources added.

These are the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026; the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026; the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026; and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The absence of the FCRA Bill from the listed agenda assumes significance as it was anticipated that the government could push the legislation for discussion and passage in the final week of the session.

Adding to the speculation, the Congress on Friday issued a whip asking its MPs in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to remain present on August 10, 11 and 12 as “very important” issues are expected to be taken up. The party has also asked its INDIA bloc allies to ensure the presence of their MPs on these days, sources said.

Opposition parties have strongly objected to several provisions of the proposed FCRA amendments, though they are yet to take a final call on whether to participate in the debate if the government brings the Bill next week.