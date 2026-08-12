Not right to tarnish image of House, says LS Speaker Om Birla amid Opposition protest

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday told protesting Opposition members that even if their approach and thoughts differ from the ruling front, the country wants the House to function.

He also appealed to the Opposition to allow the House to function, saying that it was not right for them to tarnish the image of the House by holding protests and shouting slogans.

However, with the Opposition unrelenting, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

The Question Hour was held for less than three minutes on Wednesday. Since the start of the Monsoon Session on July 20, the Question Hour has not been completed even a single day. Today is the 18th straight day that the Question Hour has been disrupted.

Lok Sabha proceedings have been disrupted continuously since the start of the Monsoon Session on July 20 in the wake of persisting differences between the Opposition and the government over various issues.

(With inputs from PTI)