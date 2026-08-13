Bihar bans AK-47, INSAS, SLR use in law-and-order, crowd control duties

Patna: A day after Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav announced a state-wide protest on August 19 over the AK-47 firing on students in Siwan, Bihar Police on Thursday announced a ban on the use of assault weapons like AK-47, INSAS and SLR during law-and-order duty and crowd control.

According to the latest instructions issued by the state police headquarters, these weapons will now be used only in cases related to insurgency, terrorism and major crimes.

“No police officer or jawan will be able to use these weapons during law-and-order or crowd-control duty,” the order issued to all SPs and other senior officials said.

The alleged use of an AK-47 rifle during a student protest in Siwan escalated into a political controversy after the main Opposition party, RJD, announced that it would launch a protest march, alleging that no action had been taken against those responsible for the firing, which left three individuals injured.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav told the media on Wednesday that the RJD would hold a march in Patna on August 19 against police firing on students during a protest in Siwan.

The march will begin from the party headquarters on Veerchand Patel Path and proceed to Lok Bhavan (earlier known as Raj Bhawan).

He said all RJD MPs, MLAs, MLCs and party workers would participate in the march. He asserted that Bihar would not be allowed to turn into a “police state”.

Tejashwi said the RJD was also in talks with other Opposition parties and would invite them to join the march. He said all Opposition parties should come together to seek justice for the protesting students.