CJI Kant invite row: BCI reverses course hours after halting enrolment of 2026 NALSAR graduates

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Thursday reversed its earlier decision to restrict the enrolment of 2026 graduates of NALSAR University of Law with State Bar Councils, saying all students from the varsity would now be entitled to enrol with the State Bar Council of their choice.

The reversal came hours after the BCI had directed all State Bar Councils not to enrol any 2026 law graduate from the Hyderabad-based law school as an advocate until further orders, following opposition from a section of students to a proposal to invite Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant as chief guest at the varsity’s convocation.

Around 450 students from the university emailed the vice-chancellor on July 23, citing the CJI’s recent remarks and conduct during proceedings concerning protests over the NEET-UG examination leak controversy and the alleged police brutality against protesters during the peaceful 'Chalo Sansad' demonstration in New Delhi on July 20. They urged the university to "strongly reconsider" the invitation and consult the graduating batch before taking a final decision.

The BCI said the reversal followed a discussion by the Council and its consideration of a latest report that the vast majority of NALSAR's 2026 graduating students were innocent and had not intended to participate in any move aimed at showing disrespect.

In a communication dated August 13, 2026, signed by BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, the Council said it had "thoroughly discussed and deliberated" on the earlier communication issued the same day concerning the factual inquiry and enrolment of NALSAR's 2026 passed-out students.

"Accordingly, the Council modifies the order of the Chairman with regard to the ban on the enrolment of the NALSAR Students with the State Bar Councils. All the students will be entitled to get enrolled with the State Bar Councils of their choice," the communication states.

The BCI, however, said it would await the inquiry report from the Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR before deciding what further action, if any, is required.