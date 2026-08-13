Jharkhand exam stir: FIR lodged against 300 unnamed people in connection with Aug 10 Assembly march

Police on Thursday registered an FIR against 300 unidentified people over the August 10 march to the Jharkhand Assembly to protest alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

The case was registered against the unnamed people for violating prohibitory orders, causing damage to government property and attacking police personnel, a senior officer said.

“An FIR has been lodged against 300 unknown miscreants at the Vidhan Sabha police station for disrupting the peaceful march to the assembly on August 10,” Ranchi SP Paras Rana told PTI.

The process to identify these miscreants is underway through video footages, said SDPO (Hatia), Neeraj Kumar.

The job aspirants have been demonstrating for the past 20 days in Ranchi over the alleged irregularities.

(With inputs from PTI)